Packers land 30th pick from Saints in 2019 Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft to New Orleans for the No. 27 pick and the Saints’ first round pick in 2019.

Following the Saints 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, the Packers know they’ll have the 30th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. The Packers will also have their own first round pick, number-12 overall.

There’s been some good players that have been selected with the 30th pick. Following are the last five years of picks at number-30:

2018: Mike Hughes, CB, Minnesota

2017: T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh

2016: Vernon Butler, DT, Carolina

2015: Damarious Randall, S/CB, Green Bay

2014: Jimmie Ward, S, San Francisco