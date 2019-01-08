State Republicans discuss ongoing government shutdown

As the federal shutdown continues, state Republicans are calling for another look at border security.

Congressman Mike Gallagher says that more needs to be done to secure the southern border than just building a wall.

“It’s a much more complex situation than most politicians are willing to admit and it’s going to require a multiphase solution and ultimately going to require changes to the legal immigration system.” If you have a combination of a physical barriers and technology, I actually think we can get there over the next decade. It’s not easy but I think we can do it.”

Congressman Sean Duffy says Democrats are digging their heels in and not budging on Donald Trump’s wall. He calls that playing politics with security. “More people are coming to the southern border, more people are dying on the journey, more drugs are coming in, and Donald Trump is the president and he ran on border security.”

Duffy says the shutdown should be blamed on Democrats. “Democrats are letting politics and their hatred for Donald Trump come into play, and that hatred is impacting the workers.”

House Democrats passed a bill that would fund the country without the 5 billion dollars President Trump requested for a wall with Mexico. The Senate has yet to take up the bill.