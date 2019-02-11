Bucks owner fined for tampering

One of the Milwaukee Bucks primary owners, Marc Lasry, has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for tampering.

ESPN reported Monday that the fine stems from Lasry’s comments to The Sporting News at Barclays Center on Feb. 4. When asked about a report that said the Bucks are one of the teams New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis would sign an extension with if traded to Milwaukee, Lasry said the following:

“I saw that report, and I think it’s great. It’s a little bit of what we want. We want players to come and play in Milwaukee. And part of it is, when you’re winning and you’re setting a standard for excellence, people see that. People want to win.

“It doesn’t make a difference if you’re in Milwaukee, New York or L.A. The whole goal is winning. So we hope it would be players like Anthony Davis and others who want to come to Milwaukee.”

The league decided the remarks made by Lasry, go against the NBA’s anti-tampering rules, which prohibit team representatives from commenting on players on other teams.