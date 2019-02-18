Team Giannis coughs up 20 point lead and falls to Team Lebron

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dunk show at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game and Team Giannis jumped out to a big lead in the first half. But Team Lebron used 22 three-pointers in the second half to capture the 2019 All-Star game 178-164 in Charlotte.

The Milwaukee Bucks star led all scorers with 38 points, but Team Lebron’s Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 31 in the second half to take home MVP honors.

Giannis had 11 dunks, including a alley-oop bounce pass from teammate Stephen Curry that he went high to gather and throw down. Giannis also added 11 rebounds and five assists in the loss.

His Bucks teammate Khris Middleton added 20 points, starting out hot from distance by hitting his first four three-pointers. He finished 7 of 13 from the field overall, after finishing last in the three-point shooting contest the night before.

The Bucks will get a few days off before resuming their season at home against Boston on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.