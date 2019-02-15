West Allis girl fends off kidnapper with a bag of candy

A scary situation for a student in West Allis on Thursday after a fifth grader at Horace Mann Middle School says a man tried to kidnap her.

He allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and tried to pull her into his car, but she fought him off with her bag of Valentine’s candy.

Local resident Chini Lorenzana says she’s proud of the girl. “She did everything right and she told the school when she got here and that’s pretty awesome. Pretty brave of her.”

Police say the man is described as possibly Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, around 5 and a half feet tall and walked with a limp. He was driving a white S U V with larger than normal tires.