Badger women’s hockey advances to NCAA title game

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team advanced to the NCAA Frozen four championship game. The Badgers routed Clarkson, 5-0, in Friday’s Frozen Four semifinals in Hamden, Connecticut.

Annie Pankowski scored two goals for the Badgers (34-4-2), who advance to play Minnesota (32-5-1) in Sunday’s championship game (1:30 p.m.).

The game was close until the Badgers scored four goals in the final period to break it open. Pankowski scored both of her goals in the final period.

Minnesota blanked Cornell 2-0 in the first semifinal contest, setting up a rematch with the Badgers, who beat the Gophers in the WCHA Championship game.

The Badgers will play in their 8th NCAA Frozen Four Championship game and their second in the last three years.