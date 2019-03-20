Badgers offense to face challenge against Oregon

The Wisconsin Badgers are in San Jose, California, preparing to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon (3:30 p.m.) against the Oregon Ducks.

The 5th-seeded Badgers (23-10) have gotten where they are because of their defense. But they’re going to need more from their offense if they’re going to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The 12th-seeded Ducks (23-12) enter the tournament with a 8-game winning streak, winning the Pac-12 tournament title. Their defense will challenge the Badgers.

During Oregon’s eight-game win streak, they’ve allowed an average of 54.3 points a game and have held opponents to 35.2 percent shooting from the field and just 23.1 percent from three-point range.

Wisconsin’s shooting woes continued in the Big Ten Tournament, shooting just 40.7 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from three-point range in their two contests in Chicago.

In the loss to Michigan State, the Badgers hit just 2 of 19 three-pointers.

Wisconsin’s defense has been solid, but the lack of shooting puts a lot of pressure on that defense to produce. At some point, the Badgers are going to have to start to hit more of their open looks, or face elimination in the postseason.