Bucks end two-game losing streak

A third quarter technical foul charged against Giannis Antetokounmpo ignited a Milwaukee Bucks run and they went on to beat the Indiana Pacers 117-98 on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton rebounded from a poor shooting game at Phoenix with 27 points to lead the Bucks.

After Antetokounmpo thought he was fouled and got hit with a technical, the Bucks went on a 13-0 run to widen the gap and the Bucks would never be challenged again.

The victory ended a two-game losing skid and helped the Bucks improve to 3-1 against the Pacers, who own the 3rd best record in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks also improved to 9-3 against the four teams directly behind them in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks return home Saturday night to host Charlotte at Fiserv Forum.