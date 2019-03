Former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook announced he was leaving the Badger football program. He has reportedly committed to Florida State.

Hornibrook, who went 26-6 as the Badgers starter, plans to graduate from Wisconsin in May and will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.

Hornibrook started nine games last season but missed 4-plus games with concussion related issues. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,532 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.