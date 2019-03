Sniffling and tearful in court, Jake Patterson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges in the murders of Jayme Closs’ parents and the kidnapping of the Barron teenager. Patterson’s attorney had to walk him through the pleas, and make sure that he was heard in court.

Barron County Judge James Babler accepted those pleas. “The court finds the the three pleas are knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily given.”

Patterson faces life in prison at his sentencing date in May.