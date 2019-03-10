Marquette ends regular season with four game slide

At one point, Marquette looked like they were in the driver’s seat for the Big East regular season title. But four straight losses to end the regular season took care of that.

The Golden Eagles dropped their Senior Day regular season finale on Saturday, falling to Georgetown 86-84 at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles (23-8, 12-6 Big East) had a chance to share the conference title with Villanova after the Wildcats lost at Seton Hall, but it wasn’t to be.

Georgetown’s freshmen backcourt of Mac McClung and James Akinjo combined to score 48 points in the win.

Marquette had an eight-point lead in the second half and lost it.

The Golden Eagles corrected their turnovers problems, committing just five for the game. But they hit just 23 of 67 (34.3 percent) from the field and 26 of 36 (72.2 percent) from the free-throw line.

Markus Howard finished with 28 points, but made just 8 of 25 from the field. Freshman Joey Hauser added 16 in the loss.

Marquette will open the Big East tournament on Thursday night against the winner of St. John’s and De Paul at Madison Square Garden in New York.