Mirotic out 2 to 4 weeks with hand injury

More injury issues for the Milwaukee Bucks as the regular season winds down.

Forward Nikola Mirotic is the latest casualty for the Bucks after suffering a sprained and fractured left thumb in Tuesday nights win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum.

The injury is expected to keep Mirotic sidelined for two to four weeks. The playoffs start in 3 1/2 weeks in mid-April.

Since being acquired by the Bucks on Feb. 7, Mirotic has played in 14 games (three starts) and is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.9 minutes a game.

Five other Bucks are listed as out for Wednesday nights game in Cleveland. Malcolm Brogdon (foot), Sterling Brown (right wrist soreness), Donte DiVincenzo (heel bursitis), Pau Gasol (ankle) and George Hill (groin soreness).

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for tonight’s game. He sat out last night’s win against the Lakers with a right ankle sprain. Ersan Ilyasova is also probable after missing Tuesday’s game with an illness.

The Bucks can claim its first Central Division title since 2001 with a win tonight. They start the day three games in front of Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in the regular season.