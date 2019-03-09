Packers release LB Morrison

The Green Bay Packers have released LB Antonio Morrison on Friday.

Morrison, who was acquired by the Packers in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in August 2018, played in all 16 games with eight starts last season and posted 42 tackles (28 solo), four tackles for loss, a sack, two QB pressures and a QB hit while adding four tackles on special teams.

Morrison was originally selected by the Colts in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

In two seasons with the Colts, Morrison played in 31 games with 19 starts and registered 154 tackles (91 solo), six tackles for loss and a pass defensed.