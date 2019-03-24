Pointers claim Sixth NCAA D-3 Title

Sophomore Steven Quagliata scored 15:13 into overtime to give the top-ranked UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey program their sixth National Championship, knocking off Norwich 3-2 on Saturday night in Stevens Point.

The win extended the Pointers program record unbeaten streak to 31 games (29-0-2), making them the first-ever unbeaten National Champions in Division III history.

Sophomore goaltender Connor Ryckman picked up his 26th win of the year, which is also a program record for single-season victories by a goaltender. He made 26 saves, including four in overtime.

Jordan Fader and Colin Raver also scored goals for the Pointers.

Senior Tanner Karty was named Most Outstanding Player of the Championship. Ryckman and Raver earned all-tournament team honors.