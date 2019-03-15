WIAA Boys State Basketball – Day 1 results, Day 2 schedule

The WIAA boys state basketball championships tipped off at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday. Division 3 and 4 semifinal results follow:
Division 3
Martin Luther (24-3) 96, Northwestern (21-6) 61
Waupun (26-1) 60, Denmark (22-5) 43
Division 4
New Glarus (25-2) 44, Roncalli (26-1) 41
Oshkosh Lourdes (26-1) 70, Osseo-Fairchild (24-3) 68
Division 5 semifinals – Friday
Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2) vs. McDonell Central Catholic (18-9) 9:05 a.m.
Columbus Catholic (25-2) vs. Bangor (25-1)
Division 2 semifinals – Friday
Nicolet (25-1) vs. Elkhorn Area (23-3) 1:35 p.m.
Milw. Washington (21-5) vs. La Crosse Central (24-2)
Division 1 semifinals – Friday
Brookfield Central (21-5) vs. Neenah (19-7) 6:35 p.m.
West Allis Central (22-3) vs. Sun Prairie (20-6)