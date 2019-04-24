Admirals in 0-2 hole in AHL playoffs

The Iowa Wild broke open a close game in the final period and knocked off the Milwaukee Admirals 6-1 in the opening round of the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.

The Admirals dropped to 0-2 in the best-of-five Central Division semifinal series with game three set for Thursday night at Panther Arena.

The Admirals finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play, while Iowa was 1-for-4. Former Wisconsin Badger Luke Kunin scored a pair of goals for the Wild.

The Admirals need to win three straight to win the series. All three games are in Milwaukee, but the Admirals need to win the first on Thursday night to get another shot.