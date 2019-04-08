Google+

Bernie Sanders to rally in Madison on Friday

Madison will be “feeling the Bern” on Friday. The city is the first stop in a swing through “battleground states” by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. According to a release from the Sanders campaign, he’ll make the pitch that Democrats’ clearest and strongest path to victory in 2020 runs through the upper Midwest — and that he’s the best-positioned candidate to win these states and defeat Donald Trump.

Sanders has a rally set for 5:00 at James Madison Park in downtown Madison. He’ll be in Warren Michigan on Saturday and Pittsburgh on Sunday.