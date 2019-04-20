Brewers send Burnes to the minors

The Milwaukee Brewers sent struggling starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to Class AAA San Antonio on Friday, two days after his fourth tough outing of the season.

Burnes has allowed 11 home runs in just 17 innings of work, but the Brewers have decided they didn’t want to return Burnes to the bullpen which is the role he pitched in last year. Instead, the right-hander heads back to the minors to figure out his game, while continuing as a starter.

Burnes task will be trying to rediscover his fastball command. Poor fastball location led to home runs by the opposition and Burnes leads the league in home runs allowed.

The Brewers also recalled left-handed reliever Donnie Hart from San Antonio and reinstated right-hander Alex Wilson from the paternity list. They optioned right-hander Jake Petricka back to AAA San Antonio.

Chase Anderson will get the start for the Brewers in game three of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.