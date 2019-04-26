Don’t get caught by a job scam this summer, says DATCP

Young people looking to start a job this summer should be careful not to get caught by a scammy job offer.

State consumer protection Administrator Lara Sutherlin says that includes multi level marketing operations and fly by night ‘work from home’ jobs that want you to pay them money for supplies and training.

“Any time someone is asking you to pay them money to work for them, that should send up a red flag.”

Sutherlin says it’s also best to trust reputable businesses, and not fire off applications to places you’ve never heard of before. “You shouldn’t put any personal data information into an online application until you’re sure that it is an accurate and valid business.”

If you’re unsure about a business, do some research online before submitting information. The state also has a massive database of available jobs online at the Job Center of Wisconsin.