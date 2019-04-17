Foxconn founder eyes Taiwanese presidential run

The future of Foxconn’s Wisconsin project is in question as its founder eyes a presidential run.

Bloomberg reports that Foxconn founder Terry Gau has announced his candidacy for the Taiwanese presidency. This came after rumors that he’d be stepping down as CEO of the technology company.

Gau was crucial in the debate and planning of the project, personally making the trip to the US multiple times to meet with Governor Walker and President Trump in order to work out the deal to build a factory in the state. Those plans have since been scaled back, and it appears that Foxconn will not open a full LCD construction facility in the state, but rather use Wisconsin as a research hub instead.

There’s no clear successor in the path if Gau does step down to run Taiwan, leaving more doubt in the proposed construction of the Foxconn plant in Racine.