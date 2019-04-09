Governor Evers’ cabinet pulled into political fight over Lame Duck Session appointees

The legal fight over political appointees has dragged Governor Evers’ cabinet into the mix.

An appeals court in Wausau ruled on Tuesday that the Governor was entirely within his right to pull a raft of Walker appointees that were voted in during last year’s lame duck session after a Dane County judge struck down the session, but before the appeals court issued a stay on the ruling.

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said the decision only reinforces the Governor’s position. “In their unconstitutional attempt to override the will of the people, Republicans hastily and recklessly confirmed 82 appointments with no hearing or public input. Wisconsin deserves better. As the governor has repeatedly said, he acted properly and within the law to withdraw those improper appointments and make his own valid appointments.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said earlier in the day on Tuesday that he won’t allow Evers cabinet to come up for confirmation until the legal process was over in the case.