Neaubauer concedes state Supreme Court election

There will be no re-count in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Lisa Neubauer is conceding the race to Brian Hagedorn. Unofficial results showed Hagedorn with about a 6,000 vote lead after the April 2nd election. That didn’t measurably change during canvassing.

My statement on our historic victory. #SCOWIS pic.twitter.com/iFqwKdhdtu — Judge Brian Hagedorn (@judgehagedorn) April 10, 2019

Hagedorn’s win means the conservative majority on the court will increase to 5-to-2 when he begins his ten-year term in August.