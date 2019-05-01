Private prison company ditches plans to build immigrant detention center in Wisconsin

A private prison company is rethinking its plans to build a immigrant detention center in Wisconsin after two attempts fell through.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Virginia-based Immigration Centers of America attempted to build private prisons in both New Richmond and Baldwin.

New Richmond city staff recommended against the zoning for a prison, and the Baldwin location was scrapped when infrastructure couldn’t be put into place. Protests against both plans was fierce, with both the ACLU and Voces de la Frontera calling the practice of jailing asylum seekers inhumane.