State Democrats continue push for legal marijuana

State Democrats are continuing their efforts towards various levels of marijuana legalization.

A new report from the UW Public Affairs center says Wisconsin could stand to see a windfall through marijuana legalization.

State representative David Bowen says the report shows that legalization would generate over 200 million dollars a year in benefits and revenue for the state.

“That would benefit the state of Wisconsin, benefits residents and taxpayers that are looking for more revenue to be there to take care of important services, but also to have some savings as well on top of that $1.1 billion.”

Bowen says it would also reduce costs on policing and jailing users. “It’s a benefit for our state coffers, it’s a benefit for a more just criminal justice system that can be more efficient as well.”

Legalization of medical marijuana is also part of Governor Evers’ budget. The Marquette Law School Poll showed that 83 percent of residents support medical marijuana.

Republican leaders in both the Senate and the Assembly remain opposed to the issue.