Taylor is headed for the track

The Wisconsin football team is wrapping up spring football workouts this week, but running back Jonathan Taylor ended things a week early.

Taylor started practicing with the Wisconsin men’s track team this week. He plans to make his debut in the 400-meter relay at the Penn Relays Thursday through Saturday.

Taylor is also scheduled to run at UW’s Alumni Classic on May 3 and then at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships May 10-12 in Iowa City.

Besides football, Taylor was also a track star in high school in New Jersey.