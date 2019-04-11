Three Wisconsin players selected in WNBA Draft

Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in Wednesday nights WNBA Draft.

Ogunbowale played collegiately at Notre Dame where she averaged 27.9 points a game, shot 69.7% from the field and was named the Associated Press player of the year. Ogunbowale finished with 2,626 career points for the Fighting Irish, the most in program history.

Ogunbowale is also one of three Notre Dame players to go in the first round, including Jackie Young who went number-one overall.

Port Wing, Wisconsin native Megan Gustafson was taken by the Wings in the second round, with the 17th overall pick. Gustafson wrapped up an outstanding career at Iowa.

Marquette’s Nitisha Hiedeman (Green Bay) was selected in the 2nd round, 18th overall by the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx quickly traded her draft rights to the Connecticut Sun.

Hiedeman won Big East Conference Player of the Year honors last season and ranked third all-time at Marquette with 1,913 points.