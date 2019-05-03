Brogdon ruled out for Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Friday night without guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The Bucks shooting guard has been out since March 15 with a right plantar fascia tear. They were hoping Brogdon could return after the first two games of the series, but he was ruled out on Thursday.

The two teams split the first two games of the series in Milwaukee, which means the Bucks need to win at least once in Boston to win the series.

Brogdon continues to practice and coach Mike Budenholzer said his status hasn’t changed. The Bucks coach said Brogdon is in a good place and continues to move forward.

“We’ll see how today goes,” Budenholzer said. “See how he’s feeling and we’ll update.”

Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 64 games this season before getting hurt. He is the eighth player to join the elite 50-40-90 club, shooting 50.5% from the field, 42.6% on three-pointers and 92.8% from the free throw line, which leads the NBA.

The Bucks aren’t saying when, but if Brogdon can’t play in game 3, those around him believe it could happen soon.