Jayme Closs honored by Wisconsin lawmakers

Kidnapping survivor Jayme Closs was honored Wednesday by the Wisconsin Assembly. Representative Romaine Quinn represents Jayme’s hometown of Barron. “Your strength, your resolve and your bravery is beyond incredible,” Quinn said.

The 13-year-old, whose parents were murdered, escaped her abductor in January after being held for three months. She appeared with family members and friends to receive her “hometown hero” honor. Her aunt Jen Smith accepted the award. “Speaking on behalf of her entire family, I have to say that Jayme is totally deserving of the hero part of this award.”