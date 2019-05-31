LaFleur tears achilles tendon

The Green Bay Packers suffered their first big injury, but it wasn’t a player that went down.

NFL Network reported that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was injured, suffering a torn Achilles tendon while on the basketball court at Lambeau Field.

The 39-year-old LaFleur is reportedly scheduled to have surgery on Sunday.

ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky cites a source saying team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie advised LaFleur to have the tear repaired as soon as possible.

The Packers still have two more weeks left in their offseason program. A final week of OTA workouts next week, with the teams mandatory minicamp set for June 11-13. LaFleur will oversee most of those workouts from a cart.

The players are then off until training camp. Players are scheduled to report on July 24th and begin practice on the 25th.