Vice President Pence will be in Wisconsin on Thursday. Pence will visit J&D Manufacturing in Eau Claire, which produces ventilation system products for agriculture, to push the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact which President Donald Trump wants Congress to approve.

This will be Pence’s first visit here since he campaigned during former Governor Scott Walker losing reelection effort last fall. Following the Eau Claire event, Pence will visit Fort McCoy to meet and greet soldiers and family members.