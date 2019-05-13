No spoilers! Aaron Rodgers cameos on Game of Thrones Sunday night

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got a chance to be part of Sunday night’s penultimate episode of Game of Thrones.

Rodgers was drafted to play the role of an archer in the Lannister army. Rodgers says he was only on for a few seconds, but he was happy to have a part.

This isn’t the first time he was connected with the series. He also shot a promo ad last year where he sat on the Iron Throne and declared himself Lord Aaron of the House Rodgers of Greenwater Bay, the True King of the North.