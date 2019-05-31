Packers Family Night set for Aug. 2

The Green Bay Packers announced today that ‘Packers Family Night’ will take place Friday evening, Aug. 2.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

Tickets, priced at $10, will go on sale Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Packers’ ticket office in person. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m.