Packers pick up 2020 option on Clark

The Green Bay Packers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark, keeping him in Green Bay through the 2020 season. It keeps Clark in a Packers uniform for the next two seasons and it’s likely that the Packers will sign him to an extension before his current deal expires.

Despite suffering an elbow injury late last season, Clark still played in 13 games and recorded a career-best six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Clark was the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft and has already turned into one of the top interior lineman in the NFL.