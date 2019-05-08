Thompson reveals Autonomic Disorder

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson revealed Wednesday that he has been suffering from an autonomic disorder. It’s the primary reason why he is no longer leading the team’s football operation.

Thompson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Saturday night and shared his thoughts mostly through a video that had been pre-recorded.

Thompson released a statement through the Packers addressing his health.

“I have been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder,” Thompson said in his statement. “I feel that it’s important to mention that based on the test results and opinions of medical specialists, they feel that I do not fit the profile of someone suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”

Thompson didn’t say whether a specific disease or illness caused the disorder or whether the many tests he underwent revealed a cause.

“Late in the 2017 season, Mark Murphy and I had a conversation about my health and future with the Packers,” Thompson said. “At that time, we mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of myself and the organization to step away from my role as general manager.”

Thompson was hired as the Packers general manager on Jan. 14, 2005, after he had served five years as vice president of football operations with the Seattle Seahawks.

Under Thompson’s leadership, the Packers qualified for the playoffs nine times, including a franchise record eight consecutive times, during Thompson’s in his 13-seasons as GM. They won the Super Bowl XLV.