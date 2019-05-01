UW-Oshkosh names Lewis full-time head basketball coach

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has officially removed the interim tag and named Matt Lewis the schools permanent head men’s basketball coach on Wednesday.

Lewis guided the Titans to their first NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball championship in March, knocking off Swarthmore College (Pa.) in the national title game.

Lewis led the Titans to a 29-3 record, claiming their first outright Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) title since 1978 before going on to win six NCAA postseason games en route to the national title. The Titans averaged 93.7 points in its six Division III Championship victories and set the school’s NCAA postseason scoring record with its 108-point performance against University of Northwestern (Minn.) during the second round.

Lewis was elevated to interim head coach after previous UW-Oshkosh head coach Pat Juckem accepted the lead position of the Washington University in St. Louis (Mo.) men’s basketball program.

Lewis is just the fifth UW-Oshkosh head men’s basketball coach since the 11964-65 season and the 14th overall.