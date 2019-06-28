Brewers send Shaw to the minors, recall Hiura

The Milwaukee Brewers gave Travis Shaw every opportunity to get out of his season-long slump and their patience has finally run out. The Athletic reported the Brewers optioned Shaw to Class AAA San Antonio and recalled second baseman Keston Hirua. They also are bringing up utility player Tyler Saladino and designating Hernan Perez for assignment.

After going 0-for-2 on Thursday, Shaw was hitting .164 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 57 games for the Brewers.

In 17 games in the month of June, Perez was hitting just .196 for the month, .107 in his last nine games. He was hitting .235 in 59 games this season, clubbing five home runs and 11 RBI.

Hiura was hitting .329 at San Antonio with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 RBI. He hit .281 with five home runs during a 17-game stint with the Brewers earlier this season.

Saladino was hitting .288 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI in 67 games at San Antonio. Both Saladino and Hiura were selected as Pacific Coast League All-stars.