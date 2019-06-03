Evers tells state Democrats he’s not boring

Governor Tony Evers served notice, at the weekends’s state Democratic party convention in Milwaukee. Evers said that he and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnws were pegged during the camapaign as “boring”

“A lot of us have said that about me. We’re boring,” Evers told delegates. “And you know what we said to that? The hell with it.”

Evers told delegates at the Potowatomi Casino and Convention Center that’s there’s nothing boring about standing up for the people of Wisconsin. Republicans continue to take apart Evers’ budget proposals. “I have the most powerful veto in the nation, and to them I say, who is boring now?”

The new chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin said said his first order of business will be to get the party more engaged with expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin. Evers proposed budget included a provision to accept federal money through the Affordable Care Act to expand the program. Republicans have pulled that provision from the budget.

I’ve been traveling all over Wisconsin and talking to folks about how Medicaid expansion will make our state healthier and stronger. What does Medicaid expansion mean to you? pic.twitter.com/hU4zKjCK55 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 1, 2019

Ben Wikler told delegates in Milwaukee over the weekend that “Republicans are on the wrong side of history.” Wikler, who defeated state Representative David Bowen, said he personally called every delegate as he campaigned for the job that was vacated by outgoing chair Martha Laning.