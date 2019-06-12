Grizzlies hire Bucks assistant Jenkins

Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, Taylor Jenkins, has been hired as the next head coach of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Jenkins has been on Mike Budenholzer’s staffs in both Milwaukee and Atlanta and becomes the third NBA coach to come off Budenholzer’s staffs.

The 34-year-old Dallas native is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He becomes the Grizzlies’ ninth non-interim head coach since they moved to Memphis.

Jenkins becomes the second-youngest current NBA coach, older only than Minnesota’s Ryan Saunders (33). He replaces J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired after the Grizzlies ended the season with a 33-49 record.