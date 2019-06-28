Lawmakers propose MVP Week to recognize Yelich, Antetokounmpo, Rogers

Having three Most Valuable Players coming from a single state is unusual, but it’s done in Wisconsin with Christian Yellich of the Milwaukee Brewers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers all named MVP in their respective leagues.

With that in mind, a group of state legislatures in Madison are proposing MVP week to be recognized in December. All three athletes celebrate birthday’s that month. The group introduced a resolution Thursday that would designate the first week of December 2019 as “MVP Week in Wisconsin.”

Rodgers’ birthday is Dec. 2, Yelich’s birthday is Dec. 5 and Antetokounmpo’s birthday is Dec. 6.