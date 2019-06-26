Wisconsin Radio Network

Moore returns to hospital

Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore is back in the hospital again.  Moore is undergoing unspecified further treatment after his family was involved in a fatal car crash in May.

Moore’s wife and daughter were killed by a wrong-way driver in Michigan.

Moore was being treated for severe burns suffered in an auto accident in May and is now receiving additional treatment at a Madison-area hospital.

Moore’s son, Jerell was taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a result of the accident and was released May 28th.  His daughter, Jaidyn, died at the scene.   His wife, Jennifer, was driving.  She was taken to a hospital but later died.

 