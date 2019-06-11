Second man dies after being pulled from Lake Monona during Ironman Triathlon

A second man who was pulled from Lake Monona during Sunday’s Ironman Triathlon has died.

The second victim has been identified as Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney.

Mahoney had been in critical condition since being pulled from the water and died on Tuesday. Mahoney was a nine year veteran of the department and served as an apparatus engineer and chief’s aide. His death remains under investigation.

The first victim was named on Monday as 61-year-old Michael McColloch of Cottage Grove. He died after suffering a medical emergency in the water.