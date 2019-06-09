Wisconsin basketball assistant released from a Michigan hospital

University of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore has been released from University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Moore suffered severe burns and lost his wife and daughter in an auto accident on May 25th.

A hospital official confirmed Moore was no longer a patient at the hospital. He had been hospitalized since shortly after the accident.

The Moore family vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong way driver on M-14. The driver of the other vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, was also killed.