Wisconsin secures settlement funds for victims of ITT Tech loan fraud scheme

Nearly 650 former students of ITT tech will be getting reimbursement of their student loans thanks to a settlement.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says ITT and a loan company conspired to defraud both students and the federal student aid program before it was shut down in 2016.

“They were misled, there were deceptive practices. And they shouldn’t have to pay the debts that they owe since they didn’t get the education that they should have. So this settlement helps bring the kind of relief to those students that they deserve.”

He says students who are just looking for a better future for themselves shouldn’t have to worry about being fleeced.

“They should have the confidence that the representations being made to them are accurate and that they can conduct business without being worried that they’re being deceived by the company they’re working with.”

Wisconsin will be getting $5.8 million in relief for students. Any student who needs help getting those funds should contact the Department of Justice.