Wounded Wood County deputy was hit by ‘friendly fire’ during fatal shooting

Investigators are confirming that a deputy injured in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Wood County was shot by another deputy.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker says deputies shot and killed a suicidal man with a knife during a struggle, and that a deputy and a bystander were injured in the crossfire.

Deputies tried to save the life of the man they shot, but he died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to Marshfield Clinic Hospital for treatment and has since been released. The identity and condition of the other victim has not been released, other than that they will survive.

The two deputies involved in the shooting are 6 and 16-year veterans of the department according to Becker. Both have completed a 40-hour crisis intervention team training to respond to similar calls.

The deputies are currently on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation as is standard protocol.

The Department of Justice is handling the investigation.

WSAU