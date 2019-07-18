Madison Rastafarian church reopens

A controversial Rastafarian Church is once again open in Madison but is not distributing marijuana. The Lion of Judah House of Rastafari has reopened in downtown Madison. Founders Jesse Schworck and Dylan Bangert are accused of selling marijuana out of the church.

Both men claim they were giving it away as part of the religion. For now, Schworck told WKOW 27, they’re keeping cannabis out of the church, so they can focus on getting their programs running again.

“We don’t want to jeapordize our self and also so many people that are counting on us by getting a bail jumping or some other charge that would put our whole case in jeapardy,” Schwork said. This week a judge changed the men’s bail conditions, allowing them to return as long as marijuana is no longer distributed.

WIBA