Bay Port golfer misses cut at junior championships

Bay Port High School standout golfer Jo Baranczyk’s stay in the U.S. Girls Junior golf Championship has come to an end at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. After rounds of 89 and 85, Baranczyk failed to make the cut after the first two rounds.

The 16-year-old is the reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion. She was the only Wisconsin player in the 156-player field.

17-year-old Yuka Saso, fired a 5-under par 67 in Tuesday’s second round, improving her two-day total to 12-under par, 132. She heads to the match play competition, finishing the first two rounds with an 8-shot lead.