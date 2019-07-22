Brewers to be without Woodruff for up to six weeks

The Milwaukee Brewers All-Star right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Woodruff’s stay on the injured list will be considerably longer.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff is expected to miss about six weeks. The Brewers recalled RHP Burch Smith from Triple-A San Antonio to fill the open roster spot.

Woodruff had turned into the Brewers top pitcher this season, posting an 11-3 record with a 3.75 ERA.

Now, we’ll see if president of baseball operations David Stearns will place a top priority on acquiring a starter before the July 31st trade deadline, or try to add to the bullpen. The Brewers do get some off days in August, which will allow the Brewers to go to a four-man rotation for a while.