Gov. Evers signs state budget, increases education funding through line item vetoes

Governor Evers has issued a partial veto of the proposed state budget.

At today’s signing, Evers said he’s excited to be able to return some of the things he promised to bring to Wisconsin residents when he was elected, including more school funding.

“And through the veto promise, I am adding nearly 100 million dollars more in per pupil aid for our schools compared to the budget that was passed by the legislature.”

Evers’ version of the budget restores funding for state youth prisons, allows the state prosecutor’s office to decide where new staff positions will be filled across the state, and cuts back on work requirements for food and health assistance programs.

Evers said his veto power couldn’t bring one of his biggest promises to fruition: the expansion of federal Medicaid funding for the state. “That’s why I’ll continue to fight for Medicaid expansion through separate legislation, future budget bills, and otherwise through every executive power I am afforded.

“Vetoing this budget in its entirety would have been more of the same divisiveness and petty political theatrics that the people of Wisconsin have had to put up with for far too long.”

Legislative Republicans say the relatively low number of vetoes shows that this was a good budget with lots of potential.