Grothman calls House vote to condemn Trump ‘a waste of time’

Conservative Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman was among Republican House members who voted against a condemnation of President Donald Trump over what has been perceived as racist tweets about four freshman Congress women of color.

“I voted against it of course because I think it was a waste of time as well as I thought it was a mischaracterization of what President Trump said. I think the whole world wants to come in here and people want to fundamentally change America, it’s just ridiculous.”

The Glenbeulah Republican also says Democrats “run around all the time saying ‘America’s racist, America’s racist,’ and trying to get – I don’t like the word minority ’cause in a way we’re all minorities in America – but they try to get minorities to vote for them, by claiming that we have a horrible racist country. And that’s just not true on its face.”

The House Tuesday approved the censure by a 240 to 187 vote condemning the President’s remarks.

