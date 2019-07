The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs after killing her parents in northern Wisconsin has been moved to a prison in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Corrections Department confirms to Press-Gazette Media that Jake Patterson is in one of its prisons. This, after Wisconsin prison officials scrubbed Patterson’s whereabouts from their Internet database.

Patterson is serving a life sentence for killing James and Denise Closs in their Barron home last fall, and holding 13-year-old Jayme captive for 88 days.